NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Justin Wright had 14 points to lead five North Carolina Central players in double figures as the Eagles got past Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-56 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Nicolas Fennell had 13 points and seven rebounds for third-seeded NC Central. Ja'Darius Harris and Eric Boone totaled 12 apiece, while Kris Monroe scored 10.
Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds to pace the sixth-seeded Hawks (11-15). Kevon Voyles added 13 points and Dom London scored 11.
NC Central advances to play No. 7 seed Coppin State in the semifinals on Friday.
