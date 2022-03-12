BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Baltimoreans supported the people of Ukraine on Saturday by picking up homemade pierogies made at a local church in Canton.

Members of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church say they are grateful for all the people who bought the pierogies

They say all the money raised from this sale is going to wherever it’s needed most in Ukraine.

The Eurasian country has been under attack by Russian forces for the past few weeks. Its citizens have been fleeing to other countries to escape the war.

“Just the horror that’s going on in Ukraine right now . . . is why I’m here,” one woman said.

They lined up inside the church to pick up orders of pierogies or pedaheh as they’re called in Ukrainian

that parishioners here made to raise money for aid efforts in Ukraine.

“We thought: what is the best means where people will be attracted here to donate,” Maria Kaczaniuk said. “And we thought we’ll do this pedaheh sale so that we can actually get enough money at least that will make a difference.”

People placed more than 800 orders of pierogies. In fact, the church had to stop taking orders because they were so overwhelmed with support.

“We’re so grateful to them to help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine,”Kaczaniuk said.

The church raised over 8,800 dollars from the pierogi sale.

That money will go to the Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which will then support the Ukrainian people by directing the money to the area of most need.

“We’re hoping that this sale will bring some help to these people,” A said.

The church will continue making pierogi orders to support Ukraine.

Church members plan to hold additional fundraising events in the months to come.