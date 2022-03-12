BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 800 block of Stiles Street in the Little Italy area for a report of a shooting around 1:19a.m. Saturday Morning.
When officers arrived they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics were called to the scene but the victim was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.