BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a sunny, mild Friday, rain and snow are heading to the Baltimore area Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central and northeastern Maryland from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The agency said rain will change to snow between 7 and 9 a.m. Saturday. The steadiest snow will be through Saturday morning.
Total snow accumulations are expected to be around two to four inches.
A wind advisory is also in place from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The agency said northwest winds will gust around 45 to 55 miles per hour.
Commuters Saturday should plan for slippery road conditions. Strong winds could also bring down tree branches.
After the wet weekend, a warm week is on the horizon.

#mdwx #WJZFirstAlertWeather Tomorrows storm is the "elephant nthe room." But don't lose sight of how big a weather rebound we will have next week. pic.twitter.com/9QBf2Oenpf
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 11, 2022