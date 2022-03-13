BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very active and cold mid-March weekend that featured rain, snow, and very gusty winds, things will begin to change for the better.
Temperatures are rising quickly as this higher March sun beams down on Maryland.
Snow that fell on Saturday quickly melted in most areas on Sunday with temperatures into the low 40s. By Monday afternoon, there will be a boost to the afternoon high, which will reach around the 60 degree mark.
That’s about a 20-degree jump from Sunday!
Very mild temperatures will be the rule all week long and the Baltimore area may top out around 70 degrees by Friday.

Rain chances are rather low all week but increase by the weekend—with a thunderstorm possible on Saturday.
Slightly cooler air will follow by late Sunday too.
That's not a bad forecast for the last week of winter.
Welcome spring!