BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard and Maryland Department of the Environment are trying to refloat a container ship that stranded itself in the Chesapeake Bay over the weekend.
The 1,095-foot container vessel—known as the Ever Forward—ran aground about 9 p.m. Sunday in the Craighill Channel, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
There were no injuries, pollution, or damage to the ship, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The ship is not obstructing the navigational channel; however, vessels operating in the vicinity have been asked to conduct one-way traffic and transit at a reduced speed, the U.S. Coast Guard said.