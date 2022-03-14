ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman was found dead outside of a park in Anne Arundel County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities.
Anne Arundel County Police say they have identified the woman as Aiyana Walker.
A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot injuries too. He was taken by a third party to a local hospital and then transferred to Shock Trauma, according to authorities.
The woman had a dispute with someone before the shooting—possibly two men who may have left the area on foot, Anne Arundel County police said.
Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are connected, according to authorities.
Anne Arundel County Police confirm 21-year old Aiyana Walker was shot and killed in the 200 block of Whitaker Rd
A 16-year old was also shot and was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment
No suspects in custody at this point @wjz pic.twitter.com/GTs9pXS0Qm
— Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) March 14, 2022