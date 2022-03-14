CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Cristina Mendez
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) —  A 21-year-old woman was found dead outside of a park in Anne Arundel County around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to authorities.

Anne Arundel County Police say they have identified the woman as Aiyana Walker.

A 16-year-old boy was found with gunshot injuries too. He was taken by a third party to a local hospital and then transferred to Shock Trauma, according to authorities.

The woman had a dispute with someone before the shooting—possibly two men who may have left the area on foot, Anne Arundel County police said.

Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are connected, according to authorities.

