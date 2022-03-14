BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The sticker shock at the pump is also being felt by truck drivers who have to pay for their own gas. Some of them say they’re spending hundreds more than they were just a month ago.

It’s the second-week gas prices are over $4 in Maryland.

“I’ve never seen that,” Rodney Bradley of Silver Trucking said. “This is the worst.”

Diesel prices are more than $5.

“It’s rough,” Bradley said. “It’s real hard out here. It’s just too much now.”

Truckers say the prices are getting out of control.

“I spend $500 a day and that’s not a full tank,” Bradley said.

It’s even more difficult for truckers who are in business for themselves.

“We’re just getting over COVID or trying to get back to normal and gas prices go up,” Michael Davidson of Davidson Logistics said. “So, it’s just a one-two punch, I guess. It really hurts.”

Michael Davidson just started his trucking business three months ago. He’s from Florida.

“Once you pay your truck payments, your insurance payments, your trailer payments,” Davidson said. “It’s really difficult to make any money after that.”

He said the prices are making him consider taking shorter work trips.

“It’s hard to make a living paying this much in gas,” Davidson said. “Your profits are going into the tanks now.”

Truckers WJZ spoke with are hoping the prices go down soon.

“It’s going to be hard for anyone to get out if the prices keep rising,” Bradley said. “Everyone is going to have to park their trucks and move to the next thing.”