By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Police officer pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car while he was heading home from a shift early Friday morning, the department said.

The agency released footage of the heroic act.

The officer, identified as Sergeant B. Drew, was with a second officer, Ofc. N Rodgers, at around 1:25 a.m. when they stumbled upon a single-vehicle crash in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue, police said.

The engine compartment of the vehicle was on fire, which ignited a brush fire. Drew broke out the window of the vehicle to pull out the driver, who was unconscious. Rodgers fought the fire with an extinguisher until a fire unit arrived and put out the blaze.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear what caused the crash.

