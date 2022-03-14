BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Gloria.
She's about 3-years-old and is about 31 pounds.
Her caretakers think she may be part working dog.
Gloria is super smart and seems to want to have a job to do.
She is currently available for adoption through Animal Allies Rescue Foundation.
To learn more about Gloria, you can visit the organization’s website here.