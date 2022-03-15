BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Army veteran is helping others who have served our country and military spouses through the online retail giant Amazon.

After seven years of active-duty service, Victoria Wilson is now one of the senior operations managers at the Amazon fulfillment center off of Broening Highway in Baltimore.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked in primarily male-dominated environments, both in the military and cyber security,” Wilson said. “And now, here in warehousing and fulfillment, it makes me super proud to represent other female leaders.”

Wilson currently serves as the head of the local Warriors at Amazon chapter. Amazon has several “affinity” groups, which target certain cultures, this one for veterans.

She also leads initiatives around the nation for military spouses, including one known as the Juno Project, which helps support military spouses when they move.

“Being a military spouse, I’ve already moved within Amazon once when my husband moved up here to Fort Meade,” Wilson said. “Just the ability to transfer laterally without impacting your career, without having a new job with the additional stress of going through a move, changing our duties is just an amazing asset.”

Cole Fisher, general manager for the fulfillment center, said he has seen those initiatives come to life.

“We’ve had a number of veterans transfer in from other bases across the country and to be able to retain those leaders within Amazon is super important,” Fisher said.