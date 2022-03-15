ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The family of late Baltimore Officer Keona Holley is testifying in support of a bill in the slain officer’s name Tuesday.
Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act, Senate Bill 652 would make any person convicted of committing, attempting to commit, or conspiring to commit murder in the second or first degree of a police officer ineligible for parole.READ MORE: Maryland State Police Ramping Up Impaired Driving Patrols For St. Patrick's Day
Officer Holley was seated in her patrol car In Curtis Bay on an early December morning when suspects opened fire into the vehicle, police said. Shot multiple times, Holley was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Holley, a mother of four, spent a week on life support until she was removed from support and died.READ MORE: Amazon To Build Affordable Housing Near Transit Stops In Maryland
MORE NEWS: Thousands Of State Jobs No Longer Require A College Degree Under Maryland Initiative