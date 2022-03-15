BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend.

One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security.

“I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.”

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities touched by violence who are frightened.

“We all have to do better to make sure that changes,” he said. “When you’re talking about the incident where we had the quadruple shooting, my parents live there. It’s a neighborhood I’m in—basically in every day.”

Scott touted eight gun arrests made over the weekend as well as multiple warrants served.

“We’re going to continue to work, but we know that work is not just going to be on the backs of the police department. . . . We also have to make sure that when we make these arrests that these folks don’t come right back,” he said.

Scott noted that other cities are seeing a spike in violent crime too.

Governor Hogan today on Baltimore violence:

•“The level of violence has escalated”

•Criticizes state’s attorney

•“We’ve arrested hundreds of violent repeat offenders but nobody ever goes to jail”

•“I understand the complete frustration of the people of Baltimore” @wjz pic.twitter.com/ByYEpPqCnC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 15, 2022

Gov. Larry Hogan blasted Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby over the violence.

“We’ve arrested hundreds of violent repeat offenders, but nobody ever goes to jail so the shooters are still on the streets shooting people and that has to be addressed,” Hogan said. “I understand the complete frustration of the people of Baltimore—that they haven’t been able to address the problem and they’re not willing to. A big part of the problem is the prosecutor’s office as well. Baltimore City police are doing decent job, but they keep arresting the same people over and over and over again and no one ever gets prosecuted.”

Mosby fired back at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation spread by certain politicians and certain sections of the media that intentionally attempts to drive a negative narrative about the crime in our city, about city leadership overall and about the effectiveness of my office,” Mosby said.

Today, State's Attorney Mosby released the newest term report, a 52-page detailed account of the SAO's work, broken down by each year from 2015 through 2021. Read it now at https://t.co/dz3yHfojGx pic.twitter.com/j1fIIkFanD — Baltimore City State's Attorney Office (@BaltimoreSAO) March 15, 2022

She addressed criticism of her policy not to prosecute certain low-level offenses.

“Anybody who draws a false correlation with urinating in public and the trigger pullers and homicides, it’s illogical.. . Anybody—I don’t care who they are—who thinks that there’s a correlation between my minor offense policies and violence in the city is not being—it’s just not credible,” Mosby told reporters.

Meanwhile, the shootings keep happening with more families feeling the trauma every day.

Metro Crime Stoppers released pictures of several recent victims. Rewards of up to $8,000 are being offered in the cases.

March 12th, 2022, at1:20am Mr. Olen Smith was shot and killed outside of "Mo's Seafood" at 800 block of Stiles Street. Have information on this homicide investigation. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP to be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/DUCxwbDShK — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 15, 2022

On March 9th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 P.M, Mr. Charles Rheubottom was shot and killed while in the 400 block of South Smallwood Street. Submit a tip 1-866-7-LOCKUP Reward is up to $8k @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/g4wuciTIdq — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 15, 2022

On March 10th, 2022, at 2:56pm, Mr. Bryant Timmons was shot and killed in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive. There is a reward of up to $8,000 for this case. Submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/4eRIF4OC25 — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 15, 2022

REWARD: March 11th, 2022, at 7:16pm Mr. Aaron Rashad Lee was shot and killed in the 2200 block of West Lexington St. A reward of up to $8000 is ready for someone who has information on this case. Call

1-866-7-LOCKUP or https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD click on SUBMIT A TIP pic.twitter.com/WBeTih7bqG — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 15, 2022

The losses have touched Candice, a Northeast Baltimore mother.

“My heart definitely grieves for the families, for the parents who are dealing with the constant killings,” she said. “I’m a parent so I know I would be really heartbroken if something like that happened to one of my children.”