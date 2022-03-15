BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s primary election was delayed Tuesday by the Court of Appeals because of petitions challenging the recent redistricting of the state.
The Maryland General Assembly in January approved new boundaries for its 188 seats, choosing a map drawn by Democrats in a hotly contested redistricting year.
The primary election was originally set for June 28.
Maryland's Court of Appeals has issued an order moving the state's 2022 gubernatorial election from June 28 to July 19.
To date, 15 candidates have filed the required paperwork to participate in the 2022 gubernatorial election, according to the State Board of Elections candidates list.
That shortlist of political contenders includes current State Comptroller Peter Franchot.
The Court of Appeals announced the following extension dates for candidates:
- The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy, established pursuant to Election Law Article (“EL”) § 5-303, is extended to Friday, April 15, 2022, at 9:00 p.m.;
- The deadline for candidates to withdraw a certificate of candidacy, established pursuant to EL § 5-502(a), is extended to Monday, April 18, 2022;
- The deadline to fill a vacancy in candidacy for a primary election, established pursuant to EL § 5-901, is extended to Wednesday, April 20, 2022;
- The deadline to challenge a candidate’s residency, established pursuant to EL § 5‑305, is extended to Thursday, April 21, 2022.