BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pikesville High School student was arrested after three others got sick from eating something laced with an unknown substance.
The incident happened Monday at the high school on Labyrinth Road, according to Baltimore County Police. Police said a school resource was notified of the situation after students suffered "some type of medical issues."
In a message to parents on Tuesday, Principal Eiswert said "three students became ill after consuming a food item laced with an unconfirmed drug substance." He said one student was taken to a hospital and two others were released to their parents.
"Thankfully, the three students have recovered and are doing well," Eiswert said. "The Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) is investigating this incident."
Police said a juvenile, whose name and age were not released, was arrested as a result. It’s unclear what charges the minor could face.