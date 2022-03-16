SPARROWS POINT, M.d. (WJZ) — Medical supply company United Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a new medical-grade glove manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.

The company will renovate an old Bethlehem Steel warehouse and invest $350 million dollars to build the facility.

This former Bethlehem Steel warehouse in Sparrow Point is being turned into a $350 million medical-grade glove manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring over 2,000 new jobs to the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/sESgWFnKg7 — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022

“To see this building now be transformed from that manufacturing to a new form of manufacturing to both keep our first responders and hospitals taken care of but also create those much-needed jobs and opportunity, it really is special,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

The site is expected to generate more than 2,000 new jobs.

“This is a big deal and we’re incredibly proud to be partnering with UST as they create a state-of-the-art manufacturing producing nitrile gloves and other critical PPE,” Kerry Doyle, the Tradepoint Atlantic Managing Director, said.

Demand for gloves and other PPE skyrocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. These items soon became scarce.

“We have to prepare for the next crisis and we can’t be relying on China,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We have to do it here at home and that’s why it’s a big deal.”

Governor Hogan says the plant will help the country with its national response the next time there’s a crisis like a global pandemic. pic.twitter.com/1az3KtFpcT — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022

The company was given a $96.1 million Department of Defense contract for the domestic expansion of nitrile glove manufacturing.

According to United Safety Technology, about 98% of medical gloves were sourced from Asia in 2021.

The 735,000 square foot site is expected to produce 375 million gloves per month.

“We’re excited to be here and we’re looking forward to getting started,” said Dan Izhaky, the CEO of United Safety Technology.

Production of the gloves is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.