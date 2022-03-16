BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are responding to a shooting that killed a person near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The medical center is in the 300 block of Hospital Drive in Glenn Burnie.READ MORE: One Pedestrian Injured By Vehicle In Fells Point
The shooting occurred in the medical center’s parking lot, authorities said.
READ MORE: Maryland Exchange Student, Family Send Grateful Message From Ukraine After Fleeing Kyiv
Large police presence outside University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Center. Police say someone was shot and killed in the hospital parking lot. One visitor says he believes it was over a parking spot. Waiting to get update from police @wjz pic.twitter.com/KrPQeEiD7o
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 16, 2022
WJZ will continue to update this story.MORE NEWS: Rutschman's Triceps Injury Likely To Delay His Orioles Debut