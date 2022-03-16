CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are responding to a shooting that killed a person near the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The medical center is in the 300 block of Hospital Drive in Glenn Burnie.

The shooting occurred in the medical center’s parking lot, authorities said.

WJZ will continue to update this story.

