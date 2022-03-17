GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man fatally shot his father outside a Glen Burnie hospital Wednesday evening before taking his own life, authorities said.

The shooting was initially reported about 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Anne Arundel County Police said.

That’s where police found Kintrell Todd McEachern, 39, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he did not survive.

Witnesses told investigators that McEachern, who was visiting his wife at the hospital, was shot by his son, Kintrell McEachern Jr., following an argument.

“It’s our understanding that the son came in a separate vehicle, confronted his father in the parking lot over some incident or issue, and then shot his father to death,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Glen Shanahan said.

The 24-year-old, who fled the scene afterward, was later found dead in the woods near Windsor Mill of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

A handgun believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from the woods where the younger McEachern was found.

The father’s and son’s remains have been taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.