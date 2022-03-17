BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lost a ring lately? It might be at the Maryland Science Center.
The Science Center recently recovered a World War II-era wedding band last month, and staff are hoping to return it to its owner.
It's believed that the ring was lost sometime between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, likely in the Kid's Room, staff told WJZ.
The ring has an inscription that only the rightful owner will know.
If you think this ring might belong to you, contact MSC at 410-685-2370.