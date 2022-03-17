CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Brandon Weigel
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Contract, Green Bay Packers, No Deal, Za'Darius Smith

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reunion between the Baltimore Ravens and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is reportedly no longer happening, one day after it was reported the two sides had agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract.

Now, Smith is not signing the deal, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

READ MORE: A Perfect March Madness Bracket Could Get You Free Crab Cakes For Life

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Smith “changed his mind” on the contract, which reportedly was worth up to $50 million with incentives, and “it seems unlikely this is salvageable.”

READ MORE: Estranged Wife Of Robert Vicosa Drops Complaint Against York Police Claiming Chief Stopped Enforcing Protective Order

The Ravens drafted Smith in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. After four years with the team, highlighted by a 2018 campaign with 8 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hits, Smith signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, and went on to have back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2019 and 2020.

MORE NEWS: Anne Arundel County Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide Involving Father & Son

He was limited to one game in 2021 after suffering a back injury in Week 1 and undergoing surgery in October, and Green Bay released him in March.

Brandon Weigel