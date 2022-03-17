BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reunion between the Baltimore Ravens and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is reportedly no longer happening, one day after it was reported the two sides had agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract.
Now, Smith is not signing the deal, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports Smith “changed his mind” on the contract, which reportedly was worth up to $50 million with incentives, and “it seems unlikely this is salvageable.”
The Ravens felt like they had a deal with free agent OLB Za'Darius Smith yesterday, felt like they had a verbal agreement.
But Smith changed his mind. You never say never, but it seems unlikely this is salvageable.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 17, 2022
The Ravens drafted Smith in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. After four years with the team, highlighted by a 2018 campaign with 8 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hits, Smith signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, and went on to have back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2019 and 2020.
He was limited to one game in 2021 after suffering a back injury in Week 1 and undergoing surgery in October, and Green Bay released him in March.