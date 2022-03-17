Hi everyone!

It is St. Patrick’s day, SLÁINTE! What a fine toast the Irish have. The translation is “health!” Simple and to the point. And isn’t that a good thought these days.

This morning we were at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, the only Guinness brewery in the U.S. and a little over 3,000 miles away form the original Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Dublin. Some 3,000 folks are expected to visit the brewery on Thursday to toast the “wearing of the green,” and could you think of a more appropriate venue?

(But here is my shoutout to the many Irish bars in the area, and I think Guinness folks would agree we have a bunch of good ones here around Baltimore: Au Poitin Still in Timonium, the Emerald Tavern in Parkville, Mick O’Shea’s downtown, SLÁINTE and Cat’s Eye in Fells, Claddagh in Canton, Kelsey’s in Ellicott City. Let’s all enjoy this day, celebrate the Irish and the brotherhood we have with everyone on this planet. And be safe. Don’t drink and drive–use an Uber, Lyft, designated driver, you know the drill. “One and done” works too. No need to ruin the day, much less your whole year. Alright, I’m done preaching.)

Let’s get back to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. What a coup for Maryland! It could have been built anywhere. But, from the state on down to county government, many worked to bring this company to Baltimore County at the site of the old Seagram’s warehouses. This was a $50 million investment. It created jobs and tourism. People drive here from around the region to visit. And here is a shoutout to, at the time, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who left us too soon and too young. He played a key role. It took vision, and his team had it. He was good man I was privileged to call a friend.

So today we not only celebrated St. Patty’s Day on WJZ At 9, but also a big deal for Balmer HON! The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and those who made it happen. SLÁINTE indeed!

Marty B!