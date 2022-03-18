BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Hagerstown man was hospitalized early Friday after trading gunfire with a Frederick County deputy, authorities said.
The shooting unfolded shortly after 2:45 a.m. after a deputy tried to stop the man's vehicle on suspicion of driving under the influence on Interstate 270, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.
Instead of pulling over, the driver kept going before bailing out of the car and taking off on foot, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. At some point, Jenkins said, the man opened fire at the deputy and was struck when the deputy returned fire.
The sheriff said the driver, Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, was shot three times. He said the deputy provided first aid to the driver, who was taken to taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.
"My understanding is, thankfully, he's alive," Jenkins said. "He's in stable condition."
It’s unclear how exactly how many shots were fired during the exchange of gunfire. Jenkins said investigators are still working to determine that. He said a second deputy involved in the foot chase heard gunshots but did not see the shooting.
The sheriff said his agency is still in the process of rolling out its body camera program, and the deputy was not equipped with a body camera.
Based on radio traffic, Jenkins said it is clear that his deputy was fired upon first before returning fire.
“It’s very clear cut,” he said. “However, keep in mind, the investigation is early. There’s a lot to be learned yet.”