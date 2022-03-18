BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foggy weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the weather.
Schools
- Closures
- Delays
- Cecil County Public Schools, 2-hour delay
- Kent County Public Schools, 90-minute delay
- Talbot County Public Schools, 2-hour delay
- Queen Anne County Public Schools, 90-minute delay – no morning Pre-K
