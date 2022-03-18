ALERT DAY:Tracking Dense Fog This Morning
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, School closings maryland, top news, WJZ Instagram

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foggy weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the weather.

Schools

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Cecil County Public Schools, 2-hour delay
    • Kent County Public Schools, 90-minute delay
    • Talbot County Public Schools, 2-hour delay
    • Queen Anne County Public Schools, 90-minute delay – no morning Pre-K

Colleges

  • Closures
  • Delays

Child Care

  • Closures
  • Delays

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays

Businesses

  • Closures
  • Delays

COVID-19 Testing Centers

  • Closures
  • Delays

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff