CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Baltimore forecast, Maryland Weather, road conditions, spring, temperatures
East Baltimore with Row houses and Patterson Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and sunny Saturday was briefly interrupted by some passing showers and thunder across parts of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties.

The showers swept through the area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. 

READ MORE: Baltimore's First Responders Recover Human Remains From Vacant House On Pennsylvania Avenue

Parts of the city in the south remained rain-free.

Now that a front is crossing the region, cooler and drier air will follow overnight and tomorrow.

Highs on Saturday were in the mid-70s. But on Sunday, those temperatures will dip to near 60 degrees, which is still over 4 degrees above normal. 

READ MORE: Marylanders Fill Up Their Tanks After Gas Tax Suspension Becomes Law

The sun and some clouds will return at the start of spring 2022. 

On Monday, sunshine will warm up temperatures to the low 70s again for a perfect full day of spring.

By mid-week, there will be a cooldown and some rain will move back on Wednesday.

That weather will likely continue on Thursday. 

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Seek Missing Man

Either way, it’s going to be spring and warmer days are ahead