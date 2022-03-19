BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and sunny Saturday was briefly interrupted by some passing showers and thunder across parts of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties.

The showers swept through the area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Parts of the city in the south remained rain-free.

Now that a front is crossing the region, cooler and drier air will follow overnight and tomorrow.

KLWX – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 9:30 PM EDT #mdwx #vawx. One lone shower over the city now!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/pTE4CKZaMJ — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 20, 2022

Highs on Saturday were in the mid-70s. But on Sunday, those temperatures will dip to near 60 degrees, which is still over 4 degrees above normal.

The sun and some clouds will return at the start of spring 2022.

On Monday, sunshine will warm up temperatures to the low 70s again for a perfect full day of spring.

By mid-week, there will be a cooldown and some rain will move back on Wednesday.

That weather will likely continue on Thursday.

Either way, it’s going to be spring and warmer days are ahead