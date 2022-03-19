BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and sunny Saturday was briefly interrupted by some passing showers and thunder across parts of Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties.
The showers swept through the area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.READ MORE: Baltimore's First Responders Recover Human Remains From Vacant House On Pennsylvania Avenue
Parts of the city in the south remained rain-free.
Now that a front is crossing the region, cooler and drier air will follow overnight and tomorrow.
KLWX – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 9:30 PM EDT #mdwx #vawx. One lone shower over the city now!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/pTE4CKZaMJ
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 20, 2022
Highs on Saturday were in the mid-70s. But on Sunday, those temperatures will dip to near 60 degrees, which is still over 4 degrees above normal.READ MORE: Marylanders Fill Up Their Tanks After Gas Tax Suspension Becomes Law
The sun and some clouds will return at the start of spring 2022.
On Monday, sunshine will warm up temperatures to the low 70s again for a perfect full day of spring.
By mid-week, there will be a cooldown and some rain will move back on Wednesday.
That weather will likely continue on Thursday.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Seek Missing Man
Either way, it’s going to be spring and warmer days are ahead