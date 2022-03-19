BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three separate shootings leaves one dead and two injured early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Patterson Park Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located a 26 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Around 4:27 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Washburn at 10th Street, when she located a 32 year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were called to the location and transported the victim to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Finally, around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

There they found a 41 year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the 400 block of North Bradford Street when he was shot.

Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.