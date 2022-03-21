ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — An Amazon warehouse in Essex delivers millions of packages every year, and nearly all that work is powered by women.

“It’s an example to all the young ladies out there, if we can do it, they can also do it,” said D2 Logistics CEO Derin Abass.

Amazon uses third-party logistics companies to deliver its packages, including the six that work with the warehouse in Essex. Five of them are owned by women.

Abass is one of those owners.

“When I first got here, it was myself and two other gentlemen,” Abass said.

She’s originally from West Africa.

“I am so grateful that the United States have given me a chance to prove who I am as a woman of color and also as a foreigner,” Abass said.

Dionne Leandre is another logistics company owner. She’s also an Army veteran.

“I love the challenge,” said Leandre, who owns CDI Logistics. “I love my team. It’s just teamwork, really fostering a nice culture here.”

Inside the warehouse, there are photos of all the female leaders.

“This is my fourth station since I’ve been with Amazon, but the only station where I have largely female leaders and largely female business owners,” said Amazon worker Maryanna Fama.

Fama runs the day-to-day operations.

“This is my favorite station I’ve been in just really due to that diversity,” said Fama.