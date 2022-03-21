BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Casino early Sunday morning.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Russell Street incident is just the latest in a string of violence over the weekend.

That violence includes a Friday afternoon shooting near Inner Harbor less than 10 minutes away from the casino.

An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were injured during a shooting on S. Charles Street.

Both men were taken to a local hospital—but only the 18-year-old man survived.

#BALTIMORE: 🚨FRIDAY

**7 shot in less than 4 hours** 1:59p – 2 men shot downtown in Otterbein neighborhood

3:18p – man & woman shot in W Baltimore

5:08p – man & woman shot (in their 20s) in NW Baltimore

5:23p – 53yo man shot, killed in East Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/JL6BSX1QPU — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) March 19, 2022

Detectives and the casino’s security team are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting in the parking lot.

Tonight, the Horseshoe Casino is conducting business as usual.

But, that wasn’t the case around 1 a.m. when its parking garage was a crime scene.

That’s where officers found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The casino said in a statement that its surveillance and security teams are assisting the police.

For tourist Antonio Rose, this shooting and the one steps away from Inner Harbor on Friday won’t turn him away.

“I don’t feel threatened at all,” he said.

Rose spent time at Inner Harbor, ate some seafood, and did some shopping.

He said he plans to invest in property in the area and help grow the city in a positive direction.

“There’s a lot of things changing and it’s growing so I think as other investors come in, you can pretty much change the market and make it happen,” he said. “It’s not just gonna happen overnight.”

One Baltimore County couple says that people should focus on shining a light on the heart of Baltimore’s tourist attractions instead of allowing crime to keep them away.

“It’s not a scary place,” a visiting Baltimore County resident said. “It’s really not. I think we’ve got a bad reputation and I think we’ve got a lot of work to do to unravel a little bit but tourism is what’s going to rejuvenate it so I think we need to focus on that.”

No one is facing charges for the shooting at the casino.

Anyone who has information can call Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.