BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a perfect start to spring with temperature highs just shy of 70 degrees—but wet weather is around the corner.

There was a lot of sunshine too.

Overnight, there were mainly clear skies with temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees milder than the previous night.

On Tuesday, Baltimore residents will expect sunshine mixed in with some clouds, particularly later in the day. There will be more clouds at night.

It will be a mild day with a temperature high in the mid-60s.

On Wednesday, a frontal boundary will be moving closer to the region. which will increase the clouds and shower chances later on.

It will also be about 10 degrees cooler on Wednesday, which means “the norm” of the mid-50s will return.

The possibility of showers and rain will continue into Thursday. There will be a chance of some thundershowers too.

The possibility of rain may linger into early Friday.

“Spring showers bring May flowers” appears to be the rhyme this week.

Cooler but drier air will return by the weekend, and nighttime lows may get close to freezing once again pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It’s not the time to plant those tender annuals just yet.

Frost can and will happen well into April and even in early May.