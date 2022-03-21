GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Glenwood, Howard County police said.
At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota SUV was traveling north on Route 97 past Rolling Hills Drive when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan SUV head-on.
Four people were hospitalized for their injuries. The front passenger of the Toyota, identified as 67-year-old Wei Chu Lam Wong of Eldersburg, died after being transferred to another hospital.
The other three people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.