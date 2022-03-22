BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Erlease Wagner, deputy athletic director at Morgan State University, will lead the department in an interim capacity following the departure of Edward Scott, president President David K. Wilson announced Tuesday.

“Erlease is a highly capable, competent, and caring individual when it comes to the success of our student-athletes, and her leadership is without question,” said Wilson. “She has the full support of the University as well as my confidence in her ability to continue the Athletic Department’s high level of excellence until a new vice president and athletic director has been named.”

Wagner has served as the deputy athletic director since 2017, and she is the administrator for the football and women’s basketball teams.

One of her first moves will be naming an interim head football coach after Tyrone Wheatley was hired as a running backs coach by the Denver Broncos.

“I thank President Wilson for the opportunity to lead the athletic department during this transition period, and Dr. Scott for his guidance and dedication to Morgan State Athletics,” said Wagner. “I look forward to working closely with our student-athletes, the athletic department staff members and the university community throughout this change of leadership within the athletics department.”

After joining Morgan State as Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance and the Senior Woman Administrator in 2015, Wagner served for several months as interim director of athletics following the retirement Floyd Kerr. Scott was hired in October 2016.

Wagner earned a law degree from the University of Richmond. She has a bachelor’s degree Slavic literature and languages from the University of Virginia and went to graduate school at Florida State University and St. Petersburg State University in Russia.