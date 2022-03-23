BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night on a Glen Burnie overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the overpass of Route 100 eastbound at I-97 southbound for the single-vehicle crash.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling east on Route 100 at high speed and the driver lost control on a curve and crashed. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Delonta Hill of Brooklyn, was ejected from the motorcycle.
Hill was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses remained on the scene to provide statements to investigators. Anyone with further information in the crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.