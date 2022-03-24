Willard Hires Tony Skinn, Coach With Local Ties, To Be Assistant On Maryland Men's Basketball TeamMaryland head basketball coach Kevin Willard has made his first key hire, bringing on assistant coach Tony Skinn, who grew up in Takoma Park and played college basketball at George Mason in Fairfax, Va.

Orioles Announce 'Countdown To Opening Day' Events, Including Autograph Signings And AppearancesStarting next week, the Orioles are holding events -- autograph signings, happy hours, trivia nights and baseball clinics -- at locations across the state.

Maryland In Rare Spot As Lower-Seeded Team Against StanfordFor one game at least, Maryland coach Brenda Frese figures the pressure is off. The fourth-seeded Terrapins face top-seeded Stanford on Friday night in the Sweet 16. This is only the second time in the last seven NCAA Tournaments that Maryland is seeded this low.

Big Ten Places Four Teams In Women's Sweet 16 AgainIt has been seven years since the Big Ten had a team reach the Final Four and more than two decades since the conference had a national champion in women's basketball.