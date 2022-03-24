BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was hospitalized and another was taken into custody Thursday following a shooting in southern Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers on patrol about 1:17 p.m. heard gunfire, which led them to the 1800 block of Eagle Street where they found a man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't immediately known, but police described his injuries as severe.
A person of interest was detained after he was seen running from the shooting scene with a handgun, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.