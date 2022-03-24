Hi everyone!

Today cameraman “K-2” and I, or the “Road Warriors” as we are calling ourselves now, were in Carroll County. To be precise, we were about seven miles north of Westminster on Littletown Pike to visit Bill Conner.

A couple of weeks ago, we did a “WM” segment from the newsroom and talked about the potential for you to become part of this adventure. I said if you have an idea, no matter how big or small, to email me. And Bill did. He said very simply that he had the largest collection of glass candy containers he knew of. I emailed him back to ask, “How many?” To which he replied: “Well over 1,200.” Ding dang dong, you’re on Bill!

So this foggy morning, we pulled up to one of the oldest houses in Carroll County and waiting for us with fresh coffee and bagels was Bill and his grandson Nathan. When I walked into his home, I thought, “This must be a store of some sort.” He had all these items in display cases, and perfectly lit as though it were a mall retail store. But nope that is just how Bill rolls. He has them immaculately displayed for his enjoyment.

Bill started collecting in the mid 80’s because as a kid he enjoyed getting candy in glass containers. Just watch the videos and you will see this is much more than a lot of glass containers. They are a history of sorts, remnants of pop culture from a bygone era. And Bill himself is a character and a good guy. We thank him for letting us stop by.

By the way, if you are like Bill and have something cool to share with us or know someone who does, please feel free to reach out. My email is mbass@wjz.com. Remember, no idea is too big or small. Thanks!

Until next time,

Marty B!