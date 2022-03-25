BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said.
The crash happened near the intersection of Ohio and Superior streets in Havre de Grace, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.READ MORE: US Has Been Undercounting People Living In Poverty, Hopkins Economist Says
Images shared by the fire department show what appears to be a gravel truck rolled over on its side.READ MORE: Northeast Baltimore Shooting Sends 25-Year-Old To The Hospital
The fire department said the truck’s driver was airlifted to Shock Trauma. His condition wasn’t immediately known.MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Nominee's 'Empathy' Is Flashpoint For Senate
The crash prompted authorities to temporarily close a stretch of Ohio Street near the scene.
#SHCo crews are on scene of this crash at the intersection of Ohio Street and Superior Street. The driver of the truck has been extricated and is being airlifted to Shock Trauma by @MDSP Aviation Command. Ohio Street remains closed. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/IwaOrzQaKO
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) March 25, 2022