By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Havre de Grace, Susquehanna Hose Company

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Ohio and Superior streets in Havre de Grace, the Susquehanna Hose Company said.

Images shared by the fire department show what appears to be a gravel truck rolled over on its side.

The fire department said the truck’s driver was airlifted to Shock Trauma. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The crash prompted authorities to temporarily close a stretch of Ohio Street near the scene.

