BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sarah Dixon heard the familiar sounds of gunfire coming from the Bel-Park Tower apartments not far from Pimlico just before noon Friday.

“I heard four. It happened in the middle of the day,” Dixon told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I didn’t see what happened, but I heard it. When I came out here, they had taken the guy away in the stretcher. They actually caught the shooter.”

Police confirmed to WJZ they took a person of interest into custody. The victim in the case has died. At least the 22nd person murdered in Baltimore this month.

Evidence markers on a table, still an active scene outside Bel-Park Tower after a mid-day shooting not far from Pimlico @wjz #Baltimore #violence pic.twitter.com/5ltU4gN8Fa — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 25, 2022

Another incident just hours later unfolded on Harford Road near The Alameda where a man was killed trying to flee a shooter and reportedly jumped through a window onto a porch roof.

Citizen reports man shot on roof on Harford Rd. pic.twitter.com/2jZxkI8ENg — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 25, 2022

Police did arrest a man for an attempted murder in Southwest Baltimore that happened Thursday. The victim remained hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in the face on Eagle Street near Monroe.

Still an active crime scene on Eagle Street in Baltimore; person reported shot Carrollton Ridge @wjz pic.twitter.com/kBIGBNUvfx — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 24, 2022

30-Year-old Man Arrested for 1st Degree Attempted Murder. https://t.co/YLLL0TqFIp pic.twitter.com/BHZngsJorG — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 25, 2022

“I think it comes down to more police down here getting guns off the street,” Dixon said. “I don’t feel safe… No one is doing anything about it.”

It comes one day after Governor Larry Hogan pledged $45 million to fight violent crime. That includes $3.5 million for new federal prosecutors to handle repeat, violent offenders in Baltimore and $6.5 million to serve more warrants.

State police will also assist Baltimore officers.

Today I announced $45 million in funding for major violent crime initiatives in order to take violent offenders off our streets and stop the bloodshed caused by senseless violence. Details: https://t.co/m3zsSjRZCp — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 24, 2022

Hellgren on asked Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday morning whether he believes the funding will truly make a difference in the city.

“Yes, I do because I asked for them. These are the things I spoke with the governor about a few months ago,” Mayor Scott said. “We know that our warrant apprehension task force has been out there doing great work and having the state be a deeper partner and that is going to benefit not just the city because they do it around the region. So we are very thankful that the governor honored our request and look forward to making sure together that these issues get handled.”