BALTIMORE (WJZ)— We are off to another foggy start.
The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Friday morning because of low visibility due to the fog.
READ MORE: Gun Found At Baltimore High School, 11th From City Schools This Year
#WJZFirstAlert We've issued a #WJZAlertDay for the dense fog. Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8am for Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery & northern Howard Counties. Visibility is reduced to a quarter mile or less so please be extra careful out there. pic.twitter.com/3w2MrrSGsC
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 25, 2022
The thickest fog is west of Baltimore.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Carroll, Frederick, Howard and northwestern Howard County through 8 am.READ MORE: Episcopal Diocese Of Maryland To Select First Recipients Of Its $1 Million Reparations Fund
Visibility is reduced to a quarter mile or less so give yourself some extra time to navigate this tricky commute.
Fog should mix out pretty quickly after sunrise, with the help of some drier air filtering in.MORE NEWS: Hogan Announces $45M In Funding To Combat Crime, Provide Services To Victims
We’ll end up with partly sunny skies today and highs in the low 60s.