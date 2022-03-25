CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ)— We are off to another foggy start.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day Friday morning because of low visibility due to the fog.

The thickest fog is west of Baltimore.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Carroll, Frederick, Howard and northwestern Howard County through 8 am.

Visibility is reduced to a quarter mile or less so give yourself some extra time to navigate this tricky commute.

Fog should mix out pretty quickly after sunrise, with the help of some drier air filtering in.

We’ll end up with partly sunny skies today and highs in the low 60s.