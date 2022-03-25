BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday featured a mix of sun and some clouds, but a much milder afternoon as we hit the low 60s compared to the 50 degree chill of Thursday.
The weekend will feature a gradual, but impressive return to colder winter-like temperatures. Highs on Saturday will top out in the low 50s but more showers are possible, as a front crosses the region and a breeze picks up.
Some colder air aloft may be able to produce some thunder and even some small ice pellets if it gets cold enough, in some spots North and West of the city.
In far Western Maryland, a winter weather advisory is in effect Saturday for Garrett County, where several inches of snow is likely. The Central Maryland area may see a few wet snowflakes on Sunday as the coldest of the air arrives in the afternoon.
Very cold lows in the mid 20’s on both Sunday and Monday night will mean a hard freeze in the region. Any tender plants that may have been planted way too early will likely die unless protected or covered or brought inside.
A warning to the wise, don’t plant until later April or early May when the sun and soil are warmer.
Stay warm and enjoy the NCAA March Madness! It's insane!
Bob Turk