BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday night following a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert in the 3300 block of Dudley Avenue about 11:23 p.m. found the victim shot in the abdomen, Baltimore Police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known Friday morning.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.