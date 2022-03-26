BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not.

We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland.

Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms.

Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through.

Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches.

Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop in temperature

We’ll bottom out in the mid 30s overnight, but the wind will make it feel like the upper 20s.

We’ll really be feeling the chill on Sunday.

Despite beautiful blue skies, highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Then we have to factor in a blustery northwest wind that will make it feel more like the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday night will be downright frigid, with lows near the mid 20s.

No relief is in store for Monday. Under sunny skies, highs will stop in the low 40s.

Another round of temperatures in the low to mid 20s is on tap for Monday night into Tuesday.

We do make progress through the work week. Highs are back in the upper 60s by Thursday.