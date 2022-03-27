WINDSOR MILL, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire officials confirm was person was killed in an overnight fire in the 3300 block of Ripple Road.
Fire Lieutenant Twana Allen says firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 4:35a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a fire.
Responding crews were able to place the fire under control in just over ten minutes but say one person died in the fire.
The age and gender of the victim has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
