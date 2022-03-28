BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fifteen-year-old Braylon Gannon was shot in the head several times while in an alley in the 2400-block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Officers in the Western District found him just before 2 a.m. on Saturday. Gannon was one of at least eight people shot in Baltimore since Friday as homicides continued to outpace 2021.

“I heard the gunshots,” neighborhood resident Dolores said.

Dolores declined to give her last name.

“I heard one shot. Then, I heard two more shots,” she said. “Really, I heard the individual run up the alley because it rained that night. When someone’s running, you can hear their footsteps. I heard the assailant run down the alley.”

Dolores told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she has lived in this neighborhood her entire life and no longer feels safe.

“I just come out and walk back in,” she said. “I used to think this was the safest neighborhood in the city because everyone here is so close. We always look out for one another, but it’s not safe anywhere. . . . It makes me want to cry because it’s really sad. These young kids are getting shot down at a young age and it’s unfathomable.”

There has been an outpouring of grief online for Gannon. WJZ has confirmed he was a student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, which is about half a mile from the crime scene.

Baltimore Police statement on weekend violence, including the killing of a 15-year-old boy, found in an alley off West Lafayette Avenue. @wjz pic.twitter.com/kR7P5LHMBw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 28, 2022

“Why did the other person feel like they should just kill him and be OK with that?” she asked. “What did that boy do so bad that you take his life? I know his family hurts. It hurts everyone to know that someone that young was shot down and left in the alley to die.”

So far, no arrests have been made.

“Over the weekend, the life of a young man was tragically cut short, leaving his family and loved ones to mourn,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “We are asking our community to help us in sharing any information that can help us bring to justice those responsible for the senseless violence in our city.”

Police did arrest 30-year-old Marcus Harris for killing 34-year-old Courtney Campbell at the Bel-Park Tower apartments not far from Pimlico just before noon on Friday. Campbell was one of four people shot that day.

Police also said they made 10 arrests for violent crimes and served nine warrants over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.