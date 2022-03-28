ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel county fire boat crew had to be rescued after their boat sank Monday afternoon in the Chesapeake Bay, officials said.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the fire fighters were working on training in adverse conditions when their boat started taking on water and sank.
Baltimore Firefighters assisted in the rescue, the fire union said.
