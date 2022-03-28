BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Forget the slap, did you see the man at last night’s Oscars dressed in all white and wearing a pointy orange hat?

That was none other than Dan Deacon, the Baltimore-based electronic musician and composer who provided the score for the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Ascension.”

“It was bonkers,” Deacon wrote of his Oscars experience.

In social media posts, he shared pictures from Sunday night’s festivities, including selfies with DJ Khaled, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and “Ascension” director Jessica Kingdon, and relayed the following tidbits: “Anthony Hopkins told me he liked my hat” and “Met Bill Murray and I could hardly speak.”

Apparently, there are chocolate Oscar statues at the afterparty that “are coated in a gold glitter that gets on everything you touch,” he added.

“They do not want you to take table cloths home and ask you to put it back if you try to wrap up a chocolate Oscar in it so you stop getting gold powder on everything.”

“Ascension,” which tracks the modern Chinese economy through the experiences of day laborers, the middle class and elites, lost to “Summer of Soul,” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s feature on the the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Deacon thanked Kingdon for bringing him on to the project.

“I love this film. I love working with you and I am so beyond excited to see what you create next!!!” he wrote.

Per his IMDB page, Deacon has 19 composer credits to his name, including 14 completed projects since 2016’s “Rat Film.” He recently wrote music for “Hustle,” a Jeremiah Zagar-directed feature starring Adam Sandler as a pro basketball scout, now in post-production.

As for what’s next, Deacon said he’s flying to Europe to join back up with Future Islands, another Baltimore music act, on their tour.