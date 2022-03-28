BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s new election maps must be redrawn this week.

Democrats in Annapolis approved the maps on a party-line vote in December.

But last week a judge said the maps violated the state constitution.

Doug Mayer of Fair Maps Maryland described the decision as a “major win for democracy.”

After all, drawing election maps based on politics leads to political divisions.

“It’s a big reason why we keep electing self-aggrandizing bozos in Washington,” he said.

One of the changes on the new map—rejected by the court—would have turned part of Glen Burnie and parts of Annapolis into 1st District territory, making it far more competitive for Democrats, in the only district in Congress currently held by a Republican.

It’s notable that courts in Pennsylvania and North Carolina recently struck down maps favoring Republicans.

A joint statement from the state’s Senate president and House speaker said, in part, the changes “reflect demographic shifts and keep as many Marylanders as possible in their current district.”

They said they’ll review the court’s order that establishes what they call “new legal standards.”

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Republican Delegate Kathy Szeliga reacted to the statement, appearing to call the speaker and president the “B” word.

She later apologized, saying that the comment was meant to be private.

I sincerely apologize for a tweet I sent this morning meant as a private message to a close friend.

It was immediately deleted and totally inappropriate. I’m truly sorry @SpeakerAJones and @SenBillFerg — Kathy Szeliga (@KathyforMD) March 26, 2022

“It wasn’t necessary,” Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones said. “And, this may sound prudish, but I’ve never been called the ‘B’ word in my life, to tell you the truth.”

The court has ordered the general assembly to redraw the map by Wednesday.

A joint hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.