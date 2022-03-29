Hi everyone!

Today we took you to the American Visionary Art Museum, AVAM, here in Baltimore. Founded 27 years ago by curator and chairman Rebecca Hoffberger, AVAM has been listed by nine major publications as the #1 cultural thing to see in the state of Maryland. The New York Times, CNN, USA Today, and National Geographic have all lauded its presentation of the work of Visionary Artists worldwide. And all because of this lady. A real hero to the cultural world of Baltimore, and a giant in recognizing the good, beauty, and potential that art can have on society.

As she is stepping down, we went by to say “THANK YOU” and give her the spotlight that she usually shuns. But we also asked Rebecca to give us a tour of one of the very powerful permanent displays, the work of Turner Station’s own Gerald Hawkes.

PLEASE watch the video from the show of Rebecca and the story of a man who was physically ruined after a violent attack, but who only found beauty afterword. And that is the key to a “Visionary Artist” — they are not formally trained. They have found deep meaning in their own experiences and emotions, and have brought them to light as art, their own very personal expressions.

The website is avam.org. You can spend a long time clicking every button and reading all about these exceptional artists. It might just give you reason to venture south of the Inner Harbor to the converted old building on Key Highway that has grown to more than 100,000 square feet of joy inside and out.

And all because of Hoffberger, who has entertained the likes of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, poet Maya Angelou and maybe one of your own neighbors at this museum. Rebecca we love you and THANK YOU!

Marty B!