By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Hakeem Smith is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting, which happened March 8 in the 500 block of Dolphin Street, Baltimore Police said.

Officers called to the scene about 2 p.m. that day found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of his injuries.

Based on preliminary evidence and witness statements, detectives identified Smith as the shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Smith was taken into custody March 24.

He remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

