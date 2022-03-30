BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a new initiative that would expand cancer screening, prevention, treatment and research in the state.

Maryland is committing $216 million in investments to the Maryland Cancer Moonshot to jumpstart the program. It would bring comprehensive cancer centers to the state, starting with one in Prince George’s County.

Governor Hogan, who is a cancer survivor, said the program will save lives.

“The reality is that cancer is a disease that has touched nearly every one of us, through family or loved ones,” he said. “On the day I found out I was cancer-free, I pledged that as long as I am governor and long after, I will stand with all those who are fighting this terrible disease. That is why today, I am announcing the Maryland Cancer Moonshot, to dramatically accelerate all of our efforts to detect, prevent, treat, and find a cure for cancer, so that more lives can be saved. This is a watershed moment in the fight against cancer in our state and the region.”

The Governor’s Office said the Maryland Cancer Moonshot will leverage the state’s world-class public health facilities, like the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University, to expand early detection and cutting edge research of cancer cures and treatments, along with patient treatment and services.

The following are the investments to launch the Maryland Cancer Moonshot:

Greenbaum Cancer Center: $100 million for the expansion of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in downtown Baltimore to provide inpatient and outpatient services.

Prince George’s Comprehensive Cancer Center : $67 million to fully fund the construction of a new comprehensive cancer center at the new University of Maryland Capitol Region Medical Center in Largo. The funding includes $27 million from the governor, $13.5 million from the Maryland Senate and $26.5 million from the Maryland House of Delegates.

Stem Cell Research Fund : $20.5 million for the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund to accelerate investment in regenerative medicine projects to develop novel cures and treatments for prevalent cancers.

Cancer Research : $25 million for the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University to accelerate cancer research projects.