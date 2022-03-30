BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has triggered an Alert Day for Washington, Allegany & Garrett Counties until 9:00 a.m. for freezing rain & ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Use extreme caution in those areas during early commute as all surfaces can be very slippery.
A sprinkle of rain spots today, but dry most of the time. It will be turning warmer tomorrow, but a few showers are expected to be accompanied by a strong thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Central Maryland will see early showers then clouds through mid morning. Expect gradual clearing with a high near 56° with a comfortable breeze complimenting the afternoon.
We have declared tomorrow afternoon an Alert Day because of these strong and possibly severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.