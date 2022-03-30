BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Harbor is bringing back a family and crowd favorite: Movies on The Potomac.
The series will run from May 1 to September 30. Every Thursday will be "date night" at 7 p.m. and every Sunday will be "family night" at 6 p.m.
The movies will be projected onto the “Plaza Screen” at the waterfront, and guests are invited to order takeout from the various restaurants surrounding the plaza.
Each month has a set theme for movies.
May is animal movies:
- Best in Show (Date night)
- Dream Horse (Date night)
- Jaws (Date night)
- Must Love Dogs (Date night)
- Babe (Family night)
- 101 Dalmatians (Family night)
- The Secret Life of Pets (Family night)
- Lion King (Family night)
June is travel movies:
- What About Bob (Date night)
- The Bucket List (Date night)
- The Terminal (Date night)
- Crazy Rich Asians (Date night)
- Under the Tuscan Sun (Date night)
- The Parent Trap (Family night)
- Hotel Transylvania 3 (Family night)
- Are We There Yet (Family night)
- The Great Outdoors (Family night)
July food movies:
- Julie & Julia (Date night)
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (Date night)
- The Founder and No Reservations (Date night)
- Lady and the Tramp (Family night)
- Ratatouille (Family night)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (Family night)
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Family night)
- James and the Giant Peach (Family night)
August is musicals:
- Yesterday (Date night)
- Singin’ in the Rain (Date night)
- In the Heights (Date night)
- Hairspray (Date night)
- Newsies (Family night)
- Nanny McPhee (Family night)
- Annie (Family night)
- The Jungle Book (Family night)
September is America themed:
- Argo (Date night)
- 42 (Date night)
- Apollo 13 (Date night)
- The Gabby Douglas Story (Date night)
- An American Tail (Family night)
- Miracle (Family night)
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (Family night)
- A League of their Own (Family night)
- Minari (Family night)
For the full schedule and complete list of movies, click here. The event is held outdoors and may be subject to change. There is no charge to attend.